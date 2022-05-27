iHeartRadio

Emergency crews respond to 2-vehicle crash on Highway 1

RCMP are investigating the circumstances of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 1 on Friday.

Officials say police were called to the scene, in the westbound lanes of the highway near Conrich Road, for reports of a crash.

When they arrived, they found two vehicles were involved, with one of them having rolled over.

There are no details on any injuries at this time.

