Emergency crews respond to 'accidental' fire in Kitchener
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Katherine Hill
A fire at a business closed Victoria Street North for several hours in Kitchener Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the Victoria Inn around 7 a.m. Officials said the Kitchener Fire Department was able to extinguish the blaze.
Police said the fire was accidental and no one was injured.
Roads reopened around 9 a.m.
Damage is estimated at $30,000.
UPDATE:
Victoria Street North has reopened.
Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/scjnAFffKI
