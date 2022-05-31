iHeartRadio

One person charged with careless driving following Howard Ave. crash

Emergency crews respond to crash on Howard Ave. near 7th Concession in Tecumseh, Ont. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (Source: Viewer-submitted photo)

One person has been charged with careless driving and another received minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.

OPP in Tecumseh along with emergency personnel responded to the crash around 2 p.m. near Dominion Golf Course on Howard Avenue.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area as police investigated the scene.

A viewer-submitted photo shows multiple emergency vehicles and at least one vehicle on the side of the road with what appears to be significant front-end damage.

Police say the scene was cleared by 2:38 p.m. 

