One person charged with careless driving following Howard Ave. crash
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
One person has been charged with careless driving and another received minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.
OPP in Tecumseh along with emergency personnel responded to the crash around 2 p.m. near Dominion Golf Course on Howard Avenue.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area as police investigated the scene.
A viewer-submitted photo shows multiple emergency vehicles and at least one vehicle on the side of the road with what appears to be significant front-end damage.
Police say the scene was cleared by 2:38 p.m.
