Emergency crews respond to fatal tractor collision in North Middlesex

A person has passed away following a tractor collision where the vehicle flipped and pinned the operator while they were cutting the grass.

Members of the Middlesex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Middlesex-London Paramedic Service and North Middlesex Fire were dispatched to Brinsley Road in North Middlesex around 1:52 p.m. Friday for a report of a serious single-vehicle crash involving a tractor.

Police say the tractor operator was cutting the grass along the shoulder of the roadway when the tractor flipped, pinning the operator. Police say the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are withholding the identity of the operator while they notify next-of-kin.

The OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team attended the scene to help with the investigation.

Brinsley Road was closed between Adare Drive and Mooresville Road while the investigation was underway but has since re-opened.