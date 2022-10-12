Emergency crews respond to natural gas leak in east London
Emergency crews are currently on scene in east London, Ont. due to a natural gas leak, and are urging the public to avoid the area as evacuations of nearby homes and shut off of hydro services services are underway.
According to a tweet from the London Fire Department, emergency crews responded to the 600 block of Central Avenue early Wednesday afternoon due to a gas leak.
London fire is asking the public to avoid the area of Central Avenue and Adelaide Street, and have closed off Adelaide Street between Pall Mall Street and Central Avenue as of 1:01 p.m.
Homes in the area are being evacuated, and as of mid-Wednesday afternoon, hydro services have been shut off to 1,000 customers while Enbridge Gas works to resolve the issue.
London fire says LTC buses are in a safe zone and are being utilized as shelter fior displaced residents.
There are no reported injuries.
Fire crews continue to monitor air quality outside and in nearby buildings, and all readings at this time remain clear.
The cause of the leak is unknown.
-
Hockey Canada resignations 'overdue' says Halifax Mayor Mike SavageHalifax Mayor Mike Savage has pushed aside any speculation about Halifax and Moncton pulling out of their commitment to host the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship.
-
'We just want her back': Four-year-old girl suffers life-threatening injuries after vehicle hits her near local fairA four-year-old girl is on life-support at an ICU in Toronto after getting hit by a car near the Norwood Fair in Norwood, Ont. on Monday.
-
N.S. RCMP officers reminded about thin blue line patch ban after rally photo emergedThe Nova Scotia RCMP say its members are being reminded that non-approved symbols, including "thin blue line" patches, are not permitted on uniforms.
-
Two adults dead following Markham collisionTwo adults are dead following a collision in Markham Wednesday afternoon.
-
Young Calgary motorcycle racer holds his own in U.S. training seriesIn five months, Phillip DeGama-Blanchet traveled all over the U.S. racing his motorcycle against 25 of the top riders in North America. When the dust settled, he finished ninth overall.
-
Council votes to demolish historic building in downtown Brockville, Ont.A heritage building in downtown Brockville, Ont. is set to meet the wrecking ball, after city council voted down a motion to allow a volunteer group - led by former Senator Bob Runciman - to try to save it.
-
Alaska cancels crab-fishing seasons due to population concernsAlaska officials have cancelled the fall Bristol Bay red king crab harvest, and for the first time, have also scrapped the winter harvest of smaller snow crab. The closures reflect conservation concerns about both crab species following bleak summer populations surveys.
-
Platinum Jubilee Medal nominations open in Yorkton, city to honour 15 members of communityThe City of Yorkton is seeking nominations for the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal, which will honour those that give back to their community.
-
SickKids ICU reaches full capacity over the weekend as ER sees 'much longer than normal' wait timesSickKids’ intensive care unit reached full capacity over the weekend as the hospital endured 'much longer than normal' wait times in the emergency department.