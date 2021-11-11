Emergency crews respond to school in Forest Glade

First responders were called to Parkview School on Stillmeadow Road in Forest Glade.

They were focused on the construction site at the school.

One male is in fair condition and a second male is in serious condition.

Windsor police say they have contacted the Ministry of Labour, but did not release any other details.

The Greater Essex School Board declined to comment because the site is under the control of the contractor, Fortis Group.

No details could be confirmed about what happened as the ministry and the contractor could not be reached by CTV News.