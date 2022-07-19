iHeartRadio

Emergency crews respond to serious collision near Stratford

A Stratford Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016.

Stratford police say officers and emergency crews are on-scene at a “serious” collision at the intersection of Line 29 and Perth Road 112.

Police said the road will be closed for several hours for an investigation.

Police have not released information on the cause of the collision or any potential injuries.

This story will be updated.

