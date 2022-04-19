Emergency crews respond to single-vehicle crash in Wardsville, Ont.

Emergency personnel are on scene of a single-vehicle collision in Wardsville, delays are expected officials say.

Fire crews along with OPP responded to the area of Longwoods Road and Big Bend around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Those inside the vehicle are out and being assessed by paramedics.

Fire crews have traffic control in place.

Fire crews responding to Longwoods Rd and Big Bend for a single vehicle MVC @OPP_WR #wardsville519