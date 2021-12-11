Emergency crews respond to train derailment in southeast Calgary

Multiple crews are currently on scene of a train derailment affecting traffic through southeast Calgary on Saturday morning.

The incident, in the 5000 block of Ogden Road S.E. near the 50 Avenue bridge, is believed to involve seven freight cars that derailed.

A spokesperson for CP Rail says the incident occurred at about 3:45 a.m. in Calgary's Alyth Yard.

"There were no leaks or spills involving dangerous goods," said Salem Woodrow with CP in an email to CTV News. "CP immediately dispatched crews and resources to respond to the situation. There were no injuries."

For the time being, all northbound traffic on Ogden Road is being detoured onto 50 Avenue while southbound traffic is unaffected.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.