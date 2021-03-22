Several roads were closed in Waterloo Region on Monday afternoon as emergency crews respond to a pair of grass fires.

Waterloo regional police tweeted about the fires, located in the area of Courtland Avenue and Overland Drive, around 3 p.m. Monday.

Courtland Avenue, Hanson Avenue and Hillmount Street are closed to traffic, according to police.

Drivers were asked to find alternative routes while crews worked to control the fires.

Officers on scene in the area of Courtland Avenue and Overland Drive assisting firefighters with two grass fires.



The following areas are closed to traffic:



▪️ Courtland Avenue

▪️ Hanson Avenue

▪️ Hillmount Street



Please find alternate route. pic.twitter.com/IFCKkdU5Mc