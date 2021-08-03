No one injured in plane crash on southern Georgian Bay
CTVBarrieNews.ca Producer
Nicole King
Provincial Police say no one was injured when an amphibious plane crashed on southern Georgian Bay Tuesday.
It happened at about 1:30 p.m., less than a kilometre from the northeast side of Giants Tomb Island, west of Beausoleil Island.
Police say the pilot was alone on the aircraft and had been performing landing and taking exercises when they hit a large wave. The plane wound up with minor damage.
Members of the OPP Marine Unit, Beausoleil First Nation Fire and Rescue Services, Simcoe Paramedics and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton were dispatched to the scene.
Beausoleil Fire Chief Allan Manitowabi says a citizen towed the plane to shore.
Transport Canada will investigate the cause of the crash.
-
18-year-old charged with assaulting an officer after disturbance in KitchenerWaterloo regional police have charged an 18-year-old following a disturbance investigation in Kitchener.
-
'It's a motivating factor': Riders looking for redemption from 2019 West Final lossIt’s a game that has been 628 days in the making, the Saskatchewan Roughriders return to Mosaic Stadium to host the B.C. Lions on Friday night.
-
Crossing back into Canada soon? Expect a longer wait at the borderPeople crossing the border into Canada should expect longer lines and more delays starting Friday morning, the union representing more than 8,500 Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) workers says.
-
Concerns about the future of Laurentian University's greenspaceThe greenspace surrounding Laurentian University has long been a space where Sudburians hike, swim, ski, learn, and connect to nature and family.
-
Bear looking for fresh start following Oilers' trade with Carolina HurricanesEthan Bear is even more keen for his next hockey season to commence.
-
University of Manitoba led study shows promising treatment for COVID-19 patientsA global trial led by Winnipeg and Canadian researchers is showing promising results in treating some COVID-19 cases.
-
57-year-old motorcyclist killed in collision with transport truck on Highway 401An Oakville man is dead after a transport truck and a motorcycle collided on Highway 401 south of Guelph Thursday afternoon.
-
University students, faculty and staff want B.C. to do more to prevent COVID-19 transmission in classrooms this fallStudent, staff and faculty unions from several B.C. universities have signed onto an open letter asking the provincial government to implement stronger public health measures before in-person classes resume in the fall.
-
Watchdog investigating after target of Kelowna shooting dies during police incidentOne of the two men targeted in last weekend's shooting in Kelowna has died during an encounter with the RCMP, prompting an investigation by B.C.'s police watchdog.