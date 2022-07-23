Emergency crews search for missing paddleboarder at Astotin Lake, Elk Island
Emergency crews are working to locate a paddleboarder in Elk Island National Park that went missing Saturday evening.
Police were dispatched to Astotin Lake to aid in the search for the missing boater around 5:20 p.m.
According to police, a pair of paddlers were enjoying the lake when one lost sight of the other. One person remains unaccounted for, officials said.
Parks Canada officials and Mounties are asking the public to avoid the area. Officials suspended the search for the day after 9 p.m. as the amount of daylight decreased but said efforts would resume Sunday morning.
Dale Kirkland, park superintendent, said the lake is closed to visitors, but the rest of the park remains open.
Elk Island is approximately 35 kilometres east of Edmonton.
-
Ottawa cyclist Michael Woods ends Tour de France with positive COVID-19 testOttawa cyclist Michael Woods will not be able to complete the Tour de France this year, having tested positive for COVID-19 on its final day.
-
A rainy Sunday afternoon in storeEnvironment Canada’s weather forecast for Sunday calls for a few clouds in the morning with scattered showers starting around noon, bringing a risk of a thunderstorm.
-
A look at the most expensive home for sale in OttawaRiver View Estate is a 27.8-acre property with water views, wooded trails, sports facilities and 835 feet of waterfront, according to the listing on Christie's International Real Estate.
-
Perth, Ont. hospital ER reopens after three week closureThe Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital closed the emergency department at its Perth Hospital on July 2, after COVID-19 sidelined some of the staff.
-
Travelling to Maskwacis for the Papal visit? Here's what you need to knowFor those travelling to Maskwacis to participate in the Papal visit and ceremony, organizers encourage attendees to register for park-and-ride. Here's what else you need to know.
-
Marco Arop wins bronze for first career world championship medal in 800mMarco Arop earned his first world championship medal with a bronze in the men's 800-metre final on Saturday at the world track and field championships.
-
International Pinball wizards head to Sherwood Park for expoPinball fans of all ages were in Sherwood Park Saturday for the fifth-annual YegPin 2022 Pinball and Arcade Expo.
-
Where is Pope Francis going, and who is he meeting, during his 6-day visit to Canada?Pope Francis is set to arrive in Canada for his six-day tour of Canada. CTVNews.ca has all the details of the six-day papal visit.
-
Water-skiers descend on Saskatoon for Western championshipsBlake Lamontagne never imagined he'd become a world class athlete. At least not in water skiing and especially not after he joined the sport when he was 24 years old after a friend practically dragged him to a body of water to try the sport out.