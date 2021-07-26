Emergency crews search for missing swimmer at Wabamun Lake

Emergency crews are searching for a swimmer last seen Friday evening at Wabamun Lake.

RCMP told CTV News Edmonton that a 20-year-old man was swimming on the lake near a boat around 9 p.m. when they experienced distress and did not surface. The boaters were near Kapasiwin.

According to RCMP, other occupants of the boat tried to locate the man but were unsuccessful.

The local fire department assisted in the search Friday evening.

On Saturday, RCMP said they continued to search alongside the Central Alberta Recovery Dive Society (CARDS) team, which used sonar and a robotic underwater vehicle.

The search to find the man continued Sunday with RCMP, CARDS team members, and Alberta Conservation officers.

RCMP ask anyone on Wabamun Lake to give search crews space to continue their efforts.

Kapasiwin is a summer village on Wabamun Lake that is approximately 68 kilometres west of Edmonton.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Parkland RCMP at 825-220-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.