Emergency crews search for missing swimmer at Wabamun Lake
Emergency crews are searching for a swimmer last seen Friday evening at Wabamun Lake.
RCMP told CTV News Edmonton that a 20-year-old man was swimming on the lake near a boat around 9 p.m. when they experienced distress and did not surface. The boaters were near Kapasiwin.
According to RCMP, other occupants of the boat tried to locate the man but were unsuccessful.
The local fire department assisted in the search Friday evening.
On Saturday, RCMP said they continued to search alongside the Central Alberta Recovery Dive Society (CARDS) team, which used sonar and a robotic underwater vehicle.
The search to find the man continued Sunday with RCMP, CARDS team members, and Alberta Conservation officers.
RCMP ask anyone on Wabamun Lake to give search crews space to continue their efforts.
Kapasiwin is a summer village on Wabamun Lake that is approximately 68 kilometres west of Edmonton.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Parkland RCMP at 825-220-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Verdict at 2019 Westboro bus crash trial expected Sept. 22The verdict at the trial for the Ottawa bus driver charged in the January 2019 crash at the Westboro station will be presented at the end of September.
-
Windsor police issue 70 tickets during weekend traffic blitzA driver speeding more than double to posted limit was charged during a traffic blitz over the weekend.
-
Toronto police seeking witnesses after 71-year-old man killed while crossing the streetPolice are looking for information on a fatal collision that took the life of a man in his 70s in the city's east end Friday night.
-
Fatal rollover in northern Alta. under investigation: MountiesA man was killed in a rollover in northern Alberta Saturday afternoon.
-
Waterloo Region adds 11 COVID-19 cases on MondayHealth officials in Waterloo Region logged 11 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as hospitalizations increased slightly.
-
Old-growth logging activists defend use of second-growth trees to form blockade at Fairy CreekActivists calling for an end to old-growth logging in B.C. are defending their use of second-growth trees that were reportedly felled to form a blockade in the Fairy Creek watershed area of Vancouver Island on Saturday.
-
Sask. vaccination campaign will target unvaccinated residents in AugustThe Government of Saskatchewan will focus on under and unvaccinated individuals as it transitions from mass-vacciantion to outreach in August.
-
Saskatoon Catholic diocese releases information on historical sexual assault, misconduct casesSaskatoon’s Roman Catholic diocese is releasing new details concerning cases involving sexual abuse and misconduct by priests and church staff.
-
Construction underway on new dog park in LaSalleTails will be wagging with a new dog park coming to LaSalle.