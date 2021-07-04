Emergency crews search for missing swimmer in Long Lake, Alta.

Emergency crews are searching for a man who was last seen on a dingy in Long Lake, Alta. Saturday afternoon.

RCMP say they received a 911 call reporting a possible drowning at Long Lake Provincial Park on Saturday after 2 p.m.

Witnesses told police that a 31-year-old man had been on the water in a dingy with a youth when it capsized. Onlookers were able to assist the youth and get them to shore, however, the man disappeared under the water.

RCMP, firefighters, Alberta Fish and Wildlife officers, EMS, and Alberta Parks officials searched for the swimmer until dark Saturday evening.

The search for the missing swimmer recommenced Sunday morning at 9 a.m., RCMP said.

Officials are asking anyone who is in the area to watch for the missing swimmer and to give emergency crews space to continue their search.

Long Lake is approximately 130 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.