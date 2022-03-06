Emergency crews to continue search for missing child in West Perth Tuesday

The search continues Monday afternoon for a 10-year-old child reported missing after falling through ice at Whirl Creek near Mitchell, Ont.

According to a statement from OPP, there have been deteriorating conditions along the water edges and the public is still asked to stay away from the fast moving water.

The statement goes on to say, “While a number of citizens have offered to assist in the search, the area of the river is not safe, and could hinder the rescue efforts.”

The initial call came in just before 10:30 a.m. on Sunday and OPP along with the West Perth Fire Deparment and Perth County Paramedic Services responded..

The Stratford, St. Marys, and Huron Area Search and Rescue Swift Water Rescue teams, along with the OPP West Region Emergency Response Team, Canine Unit, Underwater Search and Rescue, and Aviation continue to search for the child.

Further updates will be provided by OPP when they are available.

Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

— With files from CTV News London's Matt Thompson