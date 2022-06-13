Emergency declared in Echo Bay area due to oil spill
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Editorial Producer
Rick Wyman
An emergency declaration is in place in the Echo Bay area, about 25 kilometres east of Sault Ste. Marie, following last week’s oil spill at Algoma Steel.
Mayor Lynn Watson issued the order Monday morning citing potential contamination of the water supply for the environment centre’s water treatment.
The emergency declaration affects the township of MacDonald, Meredith and Aberdeen Additional, and Echo Bay.
It includes the properties along Lake George and those properties that draw water from the lake.
As of Monday, residents are under an emergency notice for water conservation. This means water must be used for essential purposes only and no irrigation or car washing is allowed until further notice.
