Emergency declared in Whitewater Region due to Ottawa River flooding

The township of Whitewater Region has declared a state of emergency as flood waters impact every community of the municipality along the Ottawa River.

Sandbags are now being filled in bulk at the Westmeath public works site.

"It means that we can then take some resources that we have allocated for day-to-day operations - filling potholes, grating gravel roads - and reallocate them to support the emergency," Mayor Neil Nicholson told CTV News Ottawa.

"We weren't expecting 60 centimetres over two days or three days. That was our first indication that there was going to be potentially a significant problem."

The Renfrew County Health Unit has issued a warning to residents on well water saying flood and ponding water may affect the safety of drinking water.

The health unit recommends those on well water boil their water before use or use bottled water.

The MRC Pontiac also put out a warning to residents in the L'Isles-aux-Allumettes, Chichester, and Sheenboro areas to prepare for flood waters to reach and possibly exceed levels seen in 2019.

"I would say that 2023 has surpassed 2017. At this point we are not going to exceed 2019 levels," says Nicholson, describing the water levels in the Whitewater Region.

A flood warning for the area has been extended until at least May 9.

Nicholson says while levels on the Ottawa River may stop rising, there are no indications they will recede anytime soon.

"We're being told that they are going to peak today and tomorrow in our area, and remain high into next week."

The Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board says water levels are expected to peak on Friday from Lake Coulonge to the Hawkesbury area, but it will be next week before levels start to recede.