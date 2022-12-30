Emergency department at Hawkesbury, Ont. hospital closed due to nursing shortage

The emergency department at the hospital in Hawkesbury, Ont. will be closed over the New Year's weekend due to a nursing shortage.

The Hawkesbury and District General Hospital announced the emergency department will be closed starting on Friday at 6 p.m. until Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 8 a.m.

"This closure is due to high volumes in the Emergency Room and to a nursing staff shortage," the hospital said in a statement.

The hospital says its emergency department has been "very busy" over the past month as respiratory viruses circulate in the community, adding, "Its impact was even greater in the last few days."

"For the past year, we managed to keep the Emergency Department open because of the commitment and dedication of our nursing, medical and management teams," HGH Chief Executive Officer Frederic Beauchemin said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, this situation is not sustainable in the coming days given the challenges brought by the respiratory illnesses that continue to impact our community including our staff."

The hospital, located 110 kilometres east of downtown Ottawa, notes it is one of several hospitals in Ontario facing a shortage of nurses and hospital staff over the past few months. The Hawkesbury and District General Hospital says it has already reduced surgeries and endoscopies to ensure services over the holidays.

“The closure of the Emergency Department allows for a small group of nursing staff to provide patient care and replace the employees that are unable to come to work," M. Guy Yelle, Chairman of the Board, said.

The hospital says patients requiring emergency care during the closure of the emergency department should visit hospitals in nearby cities.

The closest hospitals are the Lachute Hospital in Lachute, Que. (27 km away) and the Glengarry Memorial Hospital in Alexandria (39 km away).

Other hospitals to visit include the Cornwall Community Hospital, the Ottawa Hospital and the Montfort Hospital.

In a statememt on Twitter, the Montfort said it shares the community's concerns.

Montfort is aware of the temporary closure of the Hawkesbury General Hospital Emergency Department. We know that this is a difficult decision for any hospital to make and we share the concerns of our colleagues in Hawkesbury, and of the population. (1/6) pic.twitter.com/bk8Lgrk9dK

"The holiday season is a traditionally busy time for all ERs. The closure of the one that serves a significant portion of Eastern Ontario will certainly have an impact on the demand for other hospitals in the region," it said.

"The Montfort Emergency Department is open and our teams are ready to treat those in need of care. As always, the most critical patients are seen first. Consequently, you can expect a longer than usual wait time when visiting the emergency if your condition is not severe."

According to the Montfort Hospital's website, the longest wait time for a patient in the emergency department waiting to be hospitalized or discharged was 24 hours on Saturday.

Meantime, the United Counties of Prescott and Russell Emergency Services department warns paramedic response times may be longer than usual over the next few days. Patients may also not be able to choose which hospital they will be transported to by paramedics in the event of an emergency due to the closure of the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital emergency department.

"Due to the longer travel time needed to transport patients to other nearby hospitals, response times may be longer than usual," the United Counties of Prescott and Russell Emergency Services said in a statement.

"To ensure emergency operations are carried out efficiently, until further notice, patients will not be able to choose to which hospital they will be transported.

"During this period, all necessary efforts and resources will be deployed to maintain the safety of patients and the highest standards of service."