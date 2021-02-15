The Emergency Department at St. Michael’s Hospital in downtown Toronto was temporarily shut down following a fire Monday evening.

The fire broke out in an elevator shaft of the hospital, Toronto police said.

Crews responded to the hospital at around 6:50 p.m. and were able to extinguish it quickly.

No injuries were reported.

However police said the hospital’s emergency department would be closed until further notice because of the fire.

At around 9 p.m., Unity Health said the fire investigation has concluded and regular operations have resumed at St. Mike’s emergency department.

It’s not yet clear how the fire started.

A stretch of Shuter Street was closed between Bond and Victoria to accommodate emergency crews, but has since reopened as well.