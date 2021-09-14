Emergency drill planned for Chatham-Kent hospital

Don’t be alarmed if you spot police activity around Chatham’s hospital Wednesday evening.

An emergency preparedness exercise is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The drill will simulate a “code silver” which is called in the event of a person with a weapon.

Officials say the exercise should not affect patients, essential visitors and care partners as the oncology and ambulatory care units and have no scheduled appointments during the exercise.

The Grand Avenue entrance will remain open for visitors and care partners during the scenario until its usual closure time at 8 p.m.