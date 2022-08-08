Emergency food bank in Sudbury in desperate need of donations

An emergency food bank is reaching out to Greater Sudbury residents to help them help people in need.

There are empty freezers, fridges and shelves at the Inner City Home of Sudbury emergency food bank right now.

"It's despair, it's anxiety because we are actually facing the same thing that our clients are facing," said Ro Mullen, the administrator at the Inner City Home of Sudbury.

"It gives us a bit more empathy for what they are going through because if we can't get it and we are the supplier, then how much harder is it for people in the community to access it?"

Joe Drago, president of the food bank's board of directors, said they are short not only food, but also money and volunteers.

"So we are in need of some drastic help," Drago said.

While food donations are always welcome, officials said monetary donations are preferred.

"Monetary donations are really fine for us because we have an arrangement that with $1 we can buy $3 worth of food," said Drago.

"So if you give us a can, as I keep saying, we get the can. But if we get a dollar we can buy three times the amount of food that we need."

Officials said so far this year, the emergency food bank has seen a 40 per cent increase in people needing help with food insecurity.

"We are seeing a huge increase in new families who are working and just can't afford with even two, three jobs they just can't make it," said Mullen.

"We are seeing a lot of newcomers to Sudbury and we are seeing a lot of elderly people coming in who normally would make it on a pension and now are not making it."

Inner City Home of Sudbury will resume free courses in September offering some strategies and tips on managing difficult situations, having conflict-free communication and building self-esteem.

Officials said there is a strong interest in the courses right now as people face things like food insecurity, stress and isolation and want help dealing with these issues.