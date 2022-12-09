Emergency homeless shelter to open in Charlottetown Friday night

A 50-bed emergency shelter for unhoused people is opening its doors in Charlottetown Friday night.

The first 25 beds at the Park Street Emergency Shelter will open Friday at 8 p.m. and the rest will open on Dec. 16.

The shelter has laundry facilities, storage, showers, breakfast options and access to transportation, according to the Prince Edward Island government.

The province says all services at the shelter are gender inclusive, with options for couples and people who need a place to stay and have pets.

“This project came to life faster than any other housing initiative in recent years, opening in less than 60 days from the time the modules arrived on site from Western Canada,” said Matthew MacKay, minister of social development and housing, in a news release.

“We’ve seen a growing need for emergency and transitional shelter beds in P.E.I. over the last number of months. Everyone deserves to have access to a warm place to sleep at night and Park Street shelter will help to provide space to more people in need of support.”

Someone looking to book a bed at the Park Street shelter or other emergency shelters on P.E.I. can call 1-833-220-4722. Beds can be booked for up to 30 days at one time.

The government says transportation will be provided each morning from the Park Street shelter to the Community Outreach Centre on Euston Street.

Storage for personal items is available to clients at the shelter overnight and during the day.