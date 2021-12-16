Emergency hours could be reduced due to nursing shortage

The board of the South Bruce Grey Health Centre has some tough decisions to make Friday.

They have to choose between 12 options to reduce the level of service at hospitals in Kincardine, Walkerton, Durham and Chesley.

One of the options is a reduction in emergency room hours at one or more of the four hospitals. The impending service cuts are due to a chronic nursing shortage, says South Bruce Grey Health Centre CEO Michael Barrett.

“We’re going to provide the board with a number of options that they can consider for service reductions, which could include everything from a reduction in hours in the emergency department and/or a reduction in other programs. Our goal is to ensure that we can continue to provide a high level of safe care. And also to ensure that we a protecting our staff, who have been working incredibly hard over the last 20 months of the pandemic."

Barrett says several nursing shifts are currently unfilled over the Christmas holidays within the four hospital network. He says more shifts are unfilled into January and February as well.

The Chesley Hospital’s Emergency Department has been working on reduced hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. since September of 2019 due to nursing shortages.

Barrett says in the long term, with nearly a quarter of their nurses currently on maternity leave, there’s hope that service reductions won’t have to be permanent.

But in the short term there are no apparent solutions other than service reductions.

The South Bruce Grey Health Centre board is expected to announce their decision on service reductions on Monday.