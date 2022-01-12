Emergency modular housing units being built for homeless in the Halifax area are nearing completion

Dartmouth area councillor Tony Mancini says Halifax council had no choice but to spend another $1.2 million to complete the construction of emergency modular shelter units in Halifax and Dartmouth.

“That’s the big question, when does the spending stop?” asked Mancini.

“The responsibility for emergency housing and shelter is the province of Nova Scotia.”

The budget for Halifax’s emergency modular housing units has now grown to $4.9 million. It will create housing for 26 individuals at the Dartmouth site, with the space to house another 38 individuals at the Halifax location behind Centennial Pool.

“We’re going to fill those units in Dartmouth and then we’re going to fill those units in Halifax and so we need more,” said Mancini.

“We can continue to support and help out as a municipality but it’s the province of Nova Scotia that has to lead this.”

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage and Minister of Community Services Karla MacFarlane toured the Dartmouth modular site on Wednesday, as construction nears completion. Twenty-four out of 26 spaces are ready for occupancy. Work will continue on two additional barrier-free units, as well as the kitchen.

“It's impressive to see,” said Savage following the tour.

“I think they are obviously not what a lot of people would want to live in, but if you are homeless or living in a tent or some other kind of shelter, I think this provides some privacy and some dignity."

The province has signed a two-year agreement and will pay shelter operator Out of the Cold $2.7 million to deliver wraparound, supportive housing services to people staying in the modular housing units.

Out of the Cold says it has been operating a temporary shelter at Gray Arena in Dartmouth this winter. The organization, and individuals from the shelter, will begin moving into the modular units in Dartmouth on Sunday.

“We're supporting our folks and tearing belongings and getting packed up,” said Michelle Malette, Out of the Cold executive director.

“We are hoping to move out of here (Gray Arena) on Saturday."

Malette says all spaces at the Dartmouth location have been filled by individuals staying at the Gray Arena, so these units won't help those individuals currently living in parks in the region.

"People are asking a lot, how are people being chosen?” said Malette.

“It's actually mostly been people who are here at Out of the Cold because they meet our high acuity mandate and, until the other set of modulars are built, I don't know what the solutions are because it is too cold for folks to be outside."

More shelter space is needed. At last count, the Nova Scotia Affordable Housing Association said there were more than 450 people homeless in Halifax.

Nova Scotia's community services minister says the province has committed $10 million in funding to support homeless agencies and service providers on the frontline helping to address the homeless crisis.

"Our goal here to ensure we get these individuals moved in this weekend,” said MacFarlane. “To work with them to find permanent housing which will then open a spot for someone else."

It's anticipated construction of the Halifax modular site will be completed by late March.