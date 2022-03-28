Emergency personnel respond to second collision near New Hamburg
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
Ontario Provincial Police closed Road 102 between Line 37 and Line 34 near New Hamburg after a collision on Monday.
Police tweeted about the closure just before 5 p.m. on Monday and said that emergency services were on scene. The road was reopened around two hours later.
No other details about the crash have been released.
Photos taken at the scene show a pickup truck in a field off of the roadway with damage to its front end.
Earlier in the day, around one kilometer away, a fatal two-vehicle collision on Highway 7/8 killed on person.
ROAD CLOSURE: Road 102 between Line 37 and Line 34 (Hwy8) #NewHamburg - Road closed following collision. Emergency services on scene. ^jt— OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) March 28, 2022
