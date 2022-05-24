Emergency reception centres open Tuesday, but many city services closed

The city of Ottawa will have several emergency reception centres open again Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for residents affected by the storm.

Different sites will offer different services.

According to the city, the following facilities offer power for charging devices, showers, washrooms, food and Red Cross:

The following facilities offer power for charging devices, showers, and washrooms:

The following facility offers power for charging devices and washrooms:

Carleton Heights Community Centre, at 1665 Apeldoorn Ave (Wifi available)

New: Kenmore Community Centre, at 3242 York’s Corners Rd. (Wifi available)

New: Ben Franklin Place, at 101 Centrepointe Dr. (Wifi available)

The city also has three sites to support residents on well water who have lost access to drinking water. Bottled water is available at the following locations along with access to potable water to fill containers:

W. Erskine Johnston Arena, at 3832 Carp Rd.

Howard Darwin Centennial Arena, at 1765 Merivale Rd.

Navan Memorial Centre, at 1295 Colonial Rd.

Residents on home oxygen therapy and who are not able to be serviced in time by their current provider, a city supplier will support residents with Medical Oxygen needs and device recharging at the following reception centres:

Howard Darwin Centennial Arena, at 1765 Merivale Rd.

François Dupuis Recreation Centre, at 2263 Portobello Blvd.

Please bring equipment (oxygen concentrator or portable oxygen concentrator) and a copy of your prescription to ensure you know your oxygen delivery litre flow.

CITY SERVICES AFFECTED BY STORM

The following City services are currently impacted due to the severe thunderstorm in Ottawa.

Child care centres

All municipal child care centres will be closed on Tuesday, May 24.

Elections Office

The Elections Office, located at 1221 Cyrville Rd., will be open for nominations and registrations by appointment only. Email elections@ottawa.ca or call 613-580-2660 (TTY: 613-580-2401).

Employment and Social Services

• The Employment and Social Services office, located at 100 Constellation Dr., will be closed on Tuesday, May 24. The following Employment and Social Services centres remain open:

370 Catherine St.

2020 Walkley Rd.

2339 Ogilvie Rd.

Client Service Centres

The following Client Service Centres will be closed on Tuesday, May 24:

Ben Franklin Place, 101 Centrepointe Dr.

Kanata Client Service Centre, 580 Terry Fox Dr.

Marry Pitt Centre, 100 Constellation Dr.

Orleans Client Service Centre, 255 Centrum Blvd,

City Hall, 110 Laurier Ave. W.

All Building Code Service counters are closed, however email and mail permit services remain viable options. Visit ottawa.ca for more information.

Ottawa Archives

All City of Ottawa Archives buildings will be closed on Tuesday, May 24.

Ottawa Public Health

All Ottawa Public Health dental clinics will be closed on Tuesday, May 24.

The Ottawa Public Health information line will be closed on Tuesday, May 24.

Ottawa Public Library

All Ottawa Public Library bookmobile stops and homebound deliveries will be cancelled on Tuesday, May 24. In addition, all Ottawa Public Library branches are closed, except the following locations that will be open on Tuesday, May 24 from 1 to 8 p.m.:

Beaverbrook

Cumberland

Greenboro

Main

Nepean Centrepointe

Ruth E. Dickinson

Parks and recreation programming

All recreation and cultural programming, drop-in activities, bookings and virtual programming have been cancelled for Tuesday, May 24.

Note: facilities hosting Provincial Election advanced polls and respite centers will continue to offer these services.

Provincial Offenses Courthouse

The Provincial Offences Courthouse, located at 100 Constellation Dr., is closed. Proceedings to be adjourned on Tuesday, May 24 and will be rescheduled.