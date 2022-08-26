Emergency rescue involving technical team near Vancouver's Wreck Beach

A dramatic rescue played out near Vancouver's Wreck Beach Thursday night.

The Vancouver Fire Department's technical rescue team was called in after someone fell down a steep embankment.

They fell in the area of Agronomy Road and Northwest Marine Drive at around 5 p.m.

The rescue was challenging, with crews having to rappel down to the injured person, then pulling them back up on a stretcher.

Paramedics were called in and one person was taken to hospital. It's unclear how serious their injuries were.