Emergency responders attend serious collision involving motorcycle


Tecumseh Road East in both directions between Clover and Banwell Roads has reopened following a serious collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

Police confirmed Thursday night that one person was taken to hospital.

Officials said the Reconstruction Team attended the scene, and it was said that the team only attends scenes that are either life threatening or fatal.

The public is asked to avoid the area as police investigate the collision.

