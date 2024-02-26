Emergency responders called to GO station in Mississauga following reports of fumes

Several emergency responders attended Clarkson GO Station on Monday afternoon after reports of fumes.

Peel Region Paramedic Services told CP24 that they deployed several units to the Mississauga station around 3:30 p.m. at the request of Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services.

No patients are being assessed, treated on scene, or transported to hospital at this time, they said.

Peel Regional Police (PRP), meanwhile, have provided little information about the situation, which they identified as a “hazmat call.”

They did not provide any confirmation on the number of patients nor the severity of any possible injuries.

Police later said that they don’t know what the chemical smell was, but that it is not “considered dangerous.”

Crews are now clearing the scene, they said.

Metrolinx told CP24.com that the incident occurred in a tunnel that connects the station to a parking lot.

A spokesperson said that a couple trains bypassed the station while the investigstion was underway, but said that service has now fully resumed.