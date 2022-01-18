Emergency responders stage drive-by to cheer stressed hospital workers

There was a major show of support in Sarnia, Ont. Tuesday, as emergency responders paid tribute to workers at Bluewater Health.

“It means the world to me,” said Kim Cicchini, a supervisor in the storage and distribution department at the hospital.

She and a group of close colleagues were among the hospital employees who stepped out at two o’clock to watch a drive-by parade in their honour.

“I know all of our staff, we are tired and burnt out a bit,” said Cicchini. “Our department takes care of the PPE. Quite frankly I’m tired of hearing that word, but we’re just thankful that everybody recognizes us.”

About 20 on-duty emergency vehicles from the Sarnia and Point Edward fire departments, Sarnia police and Lambton EMS took part in the drive-by. They were joined by corrections offiers from the Sarnia Jail and workers from Imperial Oil. Some residents also gathered to watch the convoy.

Sarnia Fire Captain Roy Eddleston said he helped organize the event as a way to say ‘thank you.’

“We did one a couple years ago. They said how well it was received back then, and I thought maybe we’re due for another one now that we’re almost two years into this. Unfortunately, it’s still going strong, and I can only imagine the burnout in what they have been dealing with there. So the least I could do was try to be part of it and get everyone on board.”

The boost to staff morale couldn’t have come at a better time, as the chief of staff at Bluewater Health pleads for patience from the public.

Dr. Michael Haddad said staff are dealing with an increase in threats and verbal assaults as COVID-19-related stress reaches a boiling point in the broader community.

“I think a bit of kindness would go a long way, just a bit of patience would go a long way,” said Haddad. “I know sometimes there are delays in the ER, or wait times could be long, but rest assured everyone is doing their best to catch up and do their best, and realize that many of the staff is way overworked.”

A similar drive-by took place at the Petrolia campus of Bluewater Health.