Emergency road closure on residential Barrie street

Melrose Avenue closed until 4 p.m. today.

The City of Barrie has closed Melrose Avenue between Duckworth Street and Rodney Street Tuesday.

The emergency closure to replace a sanitary sewer pipe is expected to last until 4 p.m.

City staff recommend using detour routes Strabane Avenue and Duckworth Street until Melrose Avenue re-opens.


 

