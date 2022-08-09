City of Windsor officials are notifying the public about an emergency road closure on Tecumseh Road West.

Windsor police have blocked off Tecumseh Road at the east railway tracks between Janette and Crawford for emergency track repairs. It is a CP Rail track.

Intersection: Tecumseh Rd W at South Pacific will be closed for traffic in all directions for the remainder of the day, due to a section of railway that requires repair #YQGtraffic -15465

Drivers are being asked to use an alternate route.

The city says the closure will be ongoing until 7 p.m. Tuesday.