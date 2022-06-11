Emergency room in town of St. Marys once again temporarily closing
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
A small hospital in Perth County will once again be temporarily closing its emergency department during the evening and overnight hours.
Starting Saturday, the ER at St. Marys Memorial Hospital will be closed at 6 p.m. each evening and then open at 7 a.m. the next day.
Regular operating hours will resume on June 15.
Hospital officials say anyone who needs emergency care should call 911 and paramedics will take them to either Stratford, London, or Ingersoll.
Staffing shortages at the hospital in St. Marys are once again being cited as the reason for the temporary closure.
-
-
Rayside-Balfour Heritage Days festival is back in Greater SudburyThe annual three-day Rayside-Balfour Heritage Days festival has resumed in-person events after two years due to COVID-19.
-
Elks, Lions to feature new quarterbacks in CFL openerBoth teams will feature new starting quarterbacks when the B.C. Lions and Edmonton Elks open the CFL season Saturday night in Vancouver.
-
RE/MAX Realty hot air balloon takes flight in AmherstburgPeople in Amherstburg took to the sky Saturday, riding aboard the famed RE/AX Realty hot air balloon.
-
Investigation reveals man was injuring domesticated animals: Brandon policeA 27-year-old man has been criminally charged after Brandon police said he was responsible for hurting domesticated animals.
-
Youth facing aggravated assault charge following incident in TilburyA youth offender is facing aggravated assault charges after an incident in Tilbury left a person with a life-threatening injury.
-
Calgarians young and old celebrate World Pickleball DayCalgarians from three years old all the way up to 87 picked up a racket Saturday in honour of World Pickleball Day.
-
British vehicles take over Victoria Park for car showThe annual All British Motoring Meeting took over the Victoria Park pavilion Saturday.
-
Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition following head-on crash east of PeterboroughA motorcyclist has been airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital following a serious crash in North Kawartha Township.