Emergency rooms in towns of St. Marys, Clinton, Ont. return to regular hours

Two southwestern Ontario emergency rooms have returned to regular operating hours, but one will still be operating at a reduced level.

The Huron Perth Health Alliance announced Sunday that the emergency departments at St. Marys Memorial Hospital and Clinton Public Hospital have resumed regular hours.

St. Marys closed its doors at 5 p.m. on Saturday, but reopened them at 7 a.m. with the intention of operating 24 hours a day.

Clinton also reopened at 7 a.m., but will now have reduced hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Both emergency rooms, along with many others in southwestern Ontario, had been closing at earlier hours and rerouting calls to larger hospitals close by.

The Huron Perth Health Alliance says the staffing shortages are due to increased demand on the healthcare system and that the pressures are expected to continue through the summer.