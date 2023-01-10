Emergency services respond to gas leak in Brantford

The Brantford Fire Department is asking the public to avoid the area of 15 Baxter Street as crews respond to a natural gas leak.

Brantford police say the leak was reported around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday and a couple of homes were evacuated a precaution.

Police say the leak was the result of a crash and traffic investigators are on scene, but declined to provide further information.

No injures were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Fire crews are on scene of a natural gas leak in the area of 15 Baxter Street. Please remain clear of the area. pic.twitter.com/GOsfXFOCHA