Emergency services respond to house fire in Waterloo


Waterloo firefighters are seen on scene of a house fire on May 29, 2023. (Heather Senoran/CTV News)

Waterloo Fire says no one was home at the time of a Monday afternoon house fire.

Crews responded to the fire on Columbia Forest Boulevard just before 3 p.m.

Fire officials believe the flames started in the kitchen.

No injuries have been reported, according to Waterloo Fire.

