Emergency services respond to water rescue in southwest Edmonton

Emergency personnel assisted in a water rescue in southwest Edmonton Saturday evening.

According to police, a 911 call was received after multiple witnesses observed a dog splashing around in a storm water drainage pond for the Chappelle Garden neighbourhood near Crawford Way in southwest Edmonton.

Witnesses reported to police that they were worried the dog was struggling so they went to rescue it, at which point they realized the dog was actually pawing at a woman in the pond.

Police told CTV News Edmonton bystanders pulled the woman and dog out from the pond, and performed first aid.

EPS, fire, and EMS responded to the incident.

Officials say the woman was taken to hospital by ambulance and her condition is not known.

The incident is under investigation but police say there is no indication at this time it is a criminal event.