Emergency services training in Perth Wednesday evening

Residents in Perth might see a lot of emergency vehicles Wednesday evening, but there will be no cause for alarm.

Ontario Provincial Police say its officers are teaming up with Perth area fire services, Lanark County paramedics, the Perth Hospital, and 3M for a joint emergency services training scenario.

Many vehicles and first responders may be seen at the 3M plant on Craig Street in Perth starting around 5:30 p.m.

The training exercise is scheduled to conclude at 8 p.m.

Police do not expect any traffic impacts.