Emergency shelter in Collingwood to remain open this summer

An emergency shelter run by The Busby Centre in the Town of Collingwood will remain open during the summer months.

There were fears that without the required funding from the County of Simcoe, the shelter, which operates out of a motel in town, would be forced to close its doors until the winter months.

"We are very fortunate that the County of Simcoe has let us know that we are going to have funding to carry on through the summer," said Sara Peddle, executive director with The Busby Centre, which provides food and shelter to as many as a dozen residents in South Georgian Bay every day.

The program costs upwards of about $12,000 a month and cares for residents from Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Stayner and the surrounding area.

Many people, including young families, are struggling to put a roof over their heads, Peddle said.

"We are seeing a housing crisis and affordability crisis, and so there's many people that are calling us daily as well that are staying outside that also still need shelter."

Peddle noted more seniors, in particular, in search of medical care from the shelter in Collingwood have sought help.

The Busby Centre desperately needs food, cash donations, and clothing, such as underwear and socks.

"We're seeing a lot of different struggles. We're seeing individuals that are just struggling with mental health and addiction and affordability. We're seeing seniors seeing a significant increase in seniors coming to our door," said Peddle.

The anticipated program funding is part of the County of Simcoe's 10-point homelessness prevention plan to boost funding and support of local shelter programs.

Approval is expected Tuesday by the County council.

Peddle said the ultimate goal is to find a permanent emergency and transitional housing location in South Georgian Bay to provide the support needed by a broad range of residents who face food and housing insecurity.

"We really just want to keep this program going until we find a permanent location, and we need to find that permanent location in this area as well," she said.

The hope is to find a permanent shelter and transitional housing location before the winter months.