Emergency sirens will be tested in Scarborough this weekend. Here's what you need to know

Scarborough residents who hear a loud whooping sound early Saturday evening should not be alarmed.

There will be a community emergency siren test in the city’s east end, near the West Hill neighbourhood, around 5 p.m., Toronto police have advised.

Residents can expect to hear a “whoop, whoop” tone for about two minutes. This will be followed by five minutes of silence.

A monotone all-clear signal will then sound for about a minute.

Residents are being asked to shelter in place when they hear the sirens. This means individuals should close all their doors and windows, shut off ventilation systems, and turn on their local radio, television or social media for further instructions.

The sirens are designed to be loud enough to be heard within 1 kilometres of the signal locations Dow and Lanxess, officials say.

This means the sirens will be heard south of Lawrence Avenue East, and east of Morningside Avenue.

Officials noted that depending on weather conditions like wind and cloud coverage, people outside the radius may also hear the sirens.

Once the all-clear signal has been sounded, residents can leave their homes and “return all house settings to normal use.”

