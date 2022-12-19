Emergency vehicles struck by spun-out cars as Metro Vancouver drivers struggle to navigate snow

As Metro Vancouver drivers struggle to navigate slick, snowy conditions on the roads, there have been reports of close calls for first responders whose vehicles have been struck by out-of-control cars.

On Sunday morning around 8 a.m., after a night of snowfall, a frightening situation unfolded on 176 Street.

The Surrey RCMP confirmed police were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that left both an ambulance and a firetruck damaged. The crews in those vehicles were responding to a call for service before a cascading crash that involved eight vehicles.

A spokesperson for the Surrey Fire Service explains what occurred.

"While attending the scene several vehicles passing lost control and spun out. One of these vehicles collided with the back of an ambulance. This vehicle subsequently caught fire," an emailed statement says.

"Fire crews quickly deployed a hose line to extinguish the fire and as crews dealt with the emergency a tractor-trailer unit, coming down the hill, lost control and collided with the fire truck."

In total, eight vehicles were involved. One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The firetruck, however, sustained significant damage and will be out of service for several months.

That incident is prompting a safety reminder from the fire department as treacherous conditions remain on the region's roads.

"The Surrey Fire Service would like to remind all drivers to please slow down and drive to the conditions of the road. Additionally, when drivers see emergency vehicles on a roadway to reduce speeds and pull to a lane furthest away from the lanes occupied by emergency crews," the email continues.

On Monday, after a night of sub-zero temperatures led to more trouble on the region's roads, the North Vancouver RCMP reported that an officer was injured when her cruiser was struck by an out-of-control car. In that case, the police vehicle was responding to a crash and was parked with its lights on when it was struck.

We have responded to several accidents throughout #NorthVan. In one case, an officer who was dealing with an accident scene and parked with her lights on, was struck by a that lost control. Fortunately, she wasn’t seriously injured and is being looked after at the hospital. pic.twitter.com/l4HFRhIUEQ

With more snow in the forecast and persistently icy conditions, the province's Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is urging people to stay off the roads unless their vehicles have winter tires.

For anyone who is on the roads, the province has issued a reminder about the importance of leaving space for maintenance crews which the ministry says are "out in full force" applying sand to the slippery roads.