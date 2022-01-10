Emergency warming centre opening at Barrie bus terminal as temperatures plunge

The City of Barrie is opening the bus terminal downtown as a temporary emergency warming centre with temperatures plummeting overnight.

The news comes one day after a makeshift warming centre erected by a local group was removed after a police complaint.

"There was obviously a number of concerns there, with respect to propane tanks and whatnot," said Peter Leon, Barrie Police Services.

Local shelters say their hands are tied with COVID-19 outbreaks, restrictions and a lack of staffing limiting the number of people able to find warm beds and shelter overnight, leaving dozens to fend for themselves on the streets.

The Busby Centre can only take in a few people during the day, the Salvation Army hasn't been able to offer any new beds, and the public library has limited hours and capacity.

City Councillor Natalie Harris plans to ask the city and county for $20,000 each to open a warming centre immediately.

"We need something that is reliable," Harris said. "Really hoping that can happen soon."

Harris said a recently renovated home on Dunlop Street by Cornerstone To Recovery could provide a short-term option. The agency plans to build a women's recovery facility.

"They reached out to me today and said, 'If it works, you can use it until we break ground.' Which will be in mid-February, so at least we'll have a bit of a reprieve for a few weeks," she said.

The city is opening the Barrie Transit terminal overnight on Monday with COVID-19 capacity restrictions in place.

The #Barrie Transit terminal (24 Maple Ave) will be available as a warming centre for the duration of Environment Canada's (@ECAlertON151) extreme cold warning: https://t.co/xEE59txcVz pic.twitter.com/ReTmkyJ9ju

ORILLIA WARMING CENTRE

In Orillia, a new warming centre at the community church fills up quickly when temperatures dip, but it can only take 16 people.

"We're still working on a daytime solution," said warming centre coordinator Christina Petsinis. "Folks are asking us in the morning,' Where can I go?'"

A COVID-19 outbreak at The Lighthouse shelter in Orillia has magnified the situation.

Executive director Linda Goodall said the situation is frustrating because the shelter has beds available. "That's a really difficult thing for us because we want to take people off the streets."

She said the shelter has some beds set aside for isolation rooms if someone tests positive.