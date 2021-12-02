Emergency warming shelter opens in Osborne Village

An emergency warming shelter in Osborne Village opened for the season on Wednesday, providing those experiencing homelessness a safe place to sleep.

The overnight warming shelter, Just a Warm Sleep, provides up to 30 people a bed every night at 109 Pulford Street during the coldest months of the year.

Sarah Chan, manager of Just a Warm Sleep with 1JustCity, said they are in a brand new, renovated space this year.

“So that’s super exciting, but with it, it brings some challenges of understanding how to navigate the space and how things are going to look this year,” she said.

Intake for the warming shelter takes place from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., with the site closing at 8 a.m. every morning. Guests are served dinner and breakfast, and will be able to access showers and laundry.

Chan added that these services give the guests some dignity in being clean and fed.

“It’s also a place where they can build relationships with one another and the staff as well,” she said.

Chan explained it is a low-barrier shelter as pets and shopping carts are allowed inside. The facility does not require the guests to be sober, they just have to be respectful.

She said they will also be providing the guests with some donations.

“We’ll be offering donations of what we have, so those essential items, like toques, mitts, socks, jackets, boots – whatever we have we will offer,” Chan said.

Chan noted it means a lot to their guests to have a consistent place where they feel safe.

“Being able to access a safe space where they can actually feel comfortable and welcomed and fall asleep and get a good night’s rest, it means the next day they can go out and get done the things that they need to get done, and they have the energy for it,” she said.

Just a Warm Sleep is open every night until the end of March, and is looking for donations and volunteers.

“We’re always looking for donations for those basic items, like socks, mitts, scarves, toques, jackets, all of those things, hygiene products as well,” Chan said.

All guests of Just a Warm Sleep will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. More information on the warming shelter can be found online.

- With files from CTV’s Daniel Halmarson.