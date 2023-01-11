Emergency water repair in Halifax: Halifax Water
Staff
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca
Halifax Water crews are working to repair a water main on Kaye and Sackville streets in Halifax.
Water service will temporarily close the road between Belleshire drive but sidewalks will remain open.
The utility says motorists should expect delays and use alternate routes.
Halifax Water says customers in the area may experience discoloured water during, and or, after the repair. It is recommended that those customers run the cold water until the water runs clear.
Currently, the utility says there is no estimate of service restoration time.
