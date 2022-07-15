Emerging Artist and Busking programs animate downtown Barrie

Barrie's streets are alive with the sound of Buskers.

The city has brought back its Emerging Artist program and added a busking element to bring music, juggling or poetry to the downtown starting July 14.

By continuing its partnership with the Canadian Musicians Co-operative (the Co-op) the city is offering the Emerging Artist program, which supports young artists in developing skills within the music industry. The program also provides a platform to incubate and showcase emerging artists while creating a lively and dynamic atmosphere in the city's core.

"It's exciting for the emerging artists to be out animating our public spaces after two years away," says Jessica Spurrell. She has been both an emerging artist and program coordinator for the Co-op since 2019. "And I know everyone is super-excited for the Emerging Artists Showcase again this August."

There are two branded "Busk Stops" in downtown Barrie as part of the Busking program pilot. This program provides the opportunity for performing artists not eligible for the Emerging Artist program to obtain a permit to busk in these locations for the remainder of 2022. Busk stops will be located at the Barrie Marina Office next to the transient docks and on the east side of the Five Point Theatres.

"We're very excited to add a new opportunity to the mix of downtown programming," said Stephannie Schlichter, director of economic & creative development.

"Barrie is full of incredible artists, and this busking pilot program provides a platform for artists of all ages and stages to perform. Providing an opportunity for these talented live performers adds to the already exciting and dynamic atmosphere in downtown Barrie," Schlichter said.