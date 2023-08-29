Emerson border crossing reopens after fire

An international land border crossing in Manitoba was temporally closed Tuesday due to a fire.

The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) says first responders were called to the Emerson port at around 4:30 p.m.

It tells CTV News an electrical fault in the mechanical room is to blame for the fire.

Northbound Highway 75 traffic was temporarily rerouted during the incident. CBSA says an hour later - normal operations resumed.

CBSA says no one was injured