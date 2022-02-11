Emerson border remains blocked, no arrests made: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP says about 50 semi-trucks, farm equipment and passenger vehicles continue to block the Canada-U.S. border near Emerson.

In a statement Saturday, RCMP said all four lanes of Highway 75 remain blocked, and only emergency vehicles, as well as some agriculture transports have been getting through.

RCMP estimates about 50 vehicles are taking part in the protest, though it says the number changes as vehicles come and go.

RCMP said no arrests have been made and no tickets have been issued. It said RCMP Divisional Liaison Officers are working with protesters to reach a peaceful resolution.

"The RCMP is on scene and will remain on scene until the situation at the border is resolved. We will continue to use discretion to guide our response to this evolving situation," Chief Superintendent Rob Hill, officer in charge of criminal operations for the Manitoba RCMP, said in a written statement on Friday.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible, and expect substantial delays.

RCMP said it is also aware of a planned protest on Highway 3 near Morden and Winkler taking place on Saturday. Officers will be stationed along the highway, as well as near Boundary trails Health Centre to keep access clear and accessible.

Anyone trying to access the health centre finds themselves stuck in the convoy, they are asked to call 911 immediately for assistance.

“It’s not always apparent that someone may not be a willing participant in the convoy, but is trying to get to the hospital,” RCMP said in Saturday’s statement.

RCMP is also advising motorists could see delays throughout Saturday including on the Perimeter Highway, around Selkirk, and near Deacons Corner in the RM of Springfield. Officers will be on scene and monitoring several planned demonstrations.

In a statement Friday, RCMP said the blocking of the border began early on Thursday and has continued since then, adding RCMP officers have been in the area since the blockade started.

"Let me stress that proper use of police discretion should not be confused with lack of enforcement. We always need to assess the situation at ground level and that may require us to wait for a lower-risk opportunity to do enforcement rather than inflame the situation.”

RCMP said while emergency and police vehicles along with some agriculture transports have been able to get through the blockade, all other traffic is not moving.

