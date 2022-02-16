Emerson, Man. border blockade comes to an end

Those blocking the Emerson border crossing will be moved out Wednesday afternoon after the RCMP said it reached a resolution with the protesters.

RCMP said on Tuesday that the blockades would be coming to end by noon Wednesday. As of 12:30 p.m., the highway to the border crossing was open in both directions.

"Throughout the past six days, our officers continued to use open communication and a measured and tempered response. This continuous dialogue between our officers and demonstrators enabled us to reach a resolution yesterday," said Sgt. Paul Manaigre.

He added that officers would escort the remaining vehicles from the area and police remain at the border to make sure the highway and border stay open.

Manaigre explained why it took as long as it did to get to this point.

"Being a national issue, we had to take our time; we didn't want to rush in. It would have absolutely made no sense just going in, perhaps making arrests, issuing tickets. We probably would have had others just take their place. Communication, as you can, resulted in what we have today."

He said part of the negotiations included ensuring there would be no charges or arrests against those at the border.

"Every day we've had negotiators here from our team, basically having that dialogue open. At times there would have been discussions, at times it would have been quiet. But the idea was to keep the communication back and forth related to what we wanted, to how it was going to advance and obviously on their side what they wanted."

Manaigre said the protesters will be heading north on Highway 75 up to Highway 14 where they will then head west.

CME APPLAUDS BORDER RESOLUTION

Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters (CME) said it is applauding the end of the blockade, but is also calling all on levels of government to have solutions in place to prevent something like this in the future.

"The crossing is Manitoba's most important connection to its largest market – the United States," said Ron Koslowsky, the vice president of CME, in a news release. "While we are pleased to see a peaceful resolution, it's critical to note that the blockade affected an estimated $70 million in trade between Manitoba and the US per day."

Koslowsky said the border situation has only affected the supply chain more in Manitoba.

"Canada's trade and transportation infrastructure, which is crucial to the lives of Canadians and their livelihoods, must be protected. The right to protest is an enshrined right which we wholeheartedly support, but it's never acceptable to hold the jobs and livelihoods of Manitobans at ransom."