Emerson port of entry shut down by vehicle blockade: Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP says the Emerson Port of Entry has been shut down due to a demonstration.

According to a social media post Thursday morning, the demonstration involves a large number of vehicles and farm equipment, and no traffic is able to get through.

“The port of entry is shut down. Please avoid the area,” the tweet reads.

RCMP are on the scene and said they are “in the process of opening up a dialogue with the organizer.”

TRUCKING INDUSTRY PAYING HEAVY PRICE: CTA

The closure follows similar demonstrations at border crossings in Coutts, Alta. and at the Ambassador Bridge in Ontario. Stephen Laskowski, president of the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) said the patience of drivers and the “vast majority” of the trucking industry have for the blockades has expired.

“The trucking industry and its drivers are paying a heavy price for the unlawful actions of those who choose to politicize and target our borders and highways and choke off trade between Canada and the United States,” Laskowski wrote in a statement. “Their actions simply hurt Canadians and they have shown a blatant disregard for all the lives they are impacting.”

Laskowski said all Canadians have the right to peaceful protests, but said the people preventing vehicles from crossing the border in both directions are not “peaceful protestors.”

He said drivers have been stuck at border crossings for four to eight hours, many of whom have gone without access to food or washroom.

Laskowski said the CTA wants all levels of government to put plans in place to end the current blockades and prevent future disruptions at border crossings.