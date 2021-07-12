Emily Murphy statue in Edmonton smeared with red paint

The statue of Emily Murphy in Edmonton was covered in red paint and had the word “racist” painted over the plaque.

The paint was visible Monday evening at the statue of the namesake for Emily Murphy Park in Edmonton’s river valley.

The park is located near Emily Murphy Park Road and Groat Road.

Emily Murphy was the first woman magistrate in the British Empire and one of the Famous Five.

According to The Canadian Encyclopedia, her views on immigration and eugenics are often criticized as being racist and elitist.

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to police for further information.

More to come…