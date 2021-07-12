Emily Murphy statue in Edmonton smeared with red paint
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Journalist
Adam Lachacz
The statue of Emily Murphy in Edmonton was covered in red paint and had the word “racist” painted over the plaque.
The paint was visible Monday evening at the statue of the namesake for Emily Murphy Park in Edmonton’s river valley.
The park is located near Emily Murphy Park Road and Groat Road.
Emily Murphy was the first woman magistrate in the British Empire and one of the Famous Five.
According to The Canadian Encyclopedia, her views on immigration and eugenics are often criticized as being racist and elitist.
CTV News Edmonton has reached out to police for further information.
More to come…
-
Sudbury anti-human trafficking group gets money to help survivors and their familiesAngels of Hope Against Human Trafficking is a Sudbury-based group that helps survivors and their loved ones. It just received government funding to expand its services.
-
Amid dry conditions, Manitoba communities are implementing water restrictionsWith Manitoba experiencing dry conditions, a number of the province’s communities are implementing water restrictions.
-
Regulator says Brookfield used 'abusive' tactics in hostile bid for Inter PipelineAlberta's securities regulator has said Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP used 'abusive' tactics in its attempt to acquire Calgary-based Inter Pipeline Ltd.
-
Detroit Lions can have Ford Field at full capacity this yearThe Detroit Lions say Ford Field can be at full capacity this season, a year after the public did not have access to games during the pandemic.
-
Halifax police charge two men, one woman with drug traffickingPolice have charged three people with offences in relation to a drug trafficking investigation in Halifax.
-
Listowel, Ont. man facing several charges following weapons incidentA 42-year-old Listowel, Ont. man is charged with various firearms offences after an alleged incident last month.
-
N.B. man, 60, dies in ATV crash near Florenceville-BristolA 60-year-old man from Glassville, New Brunswick has died following an all-terrain vehicle crash that occurred Sunday afternoon in Carlow, N.B., near Florenceville-Bristol.
-
Meal prep done for you: Sudbury-based meal kit delivery serviceBusy families and those who don’t have a knack for the culinary arts now have a local option when it comes to food delivery kits with meals that are ready to eat.
-
Another heat wave looms in the wings as the prairies see the mercury rise: This is your Saskatoon forecastGet ready for temperatures back in the thirty degree range, with conditions continuing to heat up heading into the weekend.